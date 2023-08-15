Man refuses to 'trade houses' with brother simply because he has a larger family. AITA?

Nervous_Ad5411
Hey Reddit, I need your judgment on a situation involving my brother, his wife, and myself. I (30M) own my house, while my brother (32M) rents his. Recently, my family has been pressuring me to trade houses with my brother because he has four children.
However, things have taken a bizarre turn due to my sister-in-law's extreme efforts to make the trade happen, and now I'm questioning if I'm the a**hole in this situation. To give you some background, my brother's family has been struggling financially, and they have been renting a small apartment that is becoming increasingly cramped for their growing family.
During a recent family gathering, my parents and siblings proposed the idea of swapping houses to accommodate my brother's family's needs. They argued that as a single guy without dependents, I don't really need the space, and it would be a more equitable arrangement.
While I initially had reservations about the idea, I expressed my concerns and reasons for not wanting to trade houses. However, my sister-in-law, let's call her Karen, has taken it upon herself to make this happen and has gone to ridiculous lengths to convince me. Here are a few examples:
Manipulation tactics
Karen has been guilt-tripping me, telling me how her children suffer in their cramped living conditions and how trading houses would change their lives for the better. She often brings this up during family gatherings, putting me on the spot and making me feel like the bad guy for not agreeing to the trade.
Invasive behavior
Karen has started bombarding me with unsolicited advice on how I can downsize my life and make do with less space. She has even gone as far as suggesting I get roommates or transform some rooms into rental spaces to accommodate more people. Her intrusive behavior has made me uncomfortable and defensive about my choices.
Boundary violations
Recently, Karen took it upon herself to visit my house without my permission. She claimed she wanted to 'get a feel' for the space and see how it would work for her family. I was taken aback by her audacity and felt violated by her intrusion into my personal space.
These extreme actions have only reinforced my decision to refuse the house trade. I believe that while it's important to support family, there are limits to what one should expect from another family member. I worked hard to achieve homeownership and create a stable life for myself, and I don't think it's fair for Karen to demand that I sacrifice that for her family's sake.
However, my family's response has been mixed. Some understand my perspective and respect my decision, but others believe I'm being selfish and unsupportive of my brother and his children. They argue that I should be more willing to help family in need, regardless of personal sacrifices.
So, Reddit, am I the a**hole for refusing to trade houses with my brother, even though he has four children, and my sister-in-law is going to ridiculous lengths to make it happen? Should I stand firm in my decision, or should I reconsider in light of their arguments?
ResurrectionScary
You are not responsible for your brother's living situations and life choices. He made his tiny bed, he can lie in it. You OWN your house. You would be an idiot to move into a rental space and give your house to your brother.
Warmtgretr
NTA why don’t your parents swap with your brother if they think it’s such a great idea.
Faded_Ginger
Exactly. The next time someone berates you for not helping FaMiLY, look them dead in the eye and say. 'Oh, I'm so glad you feel that way. Brother and SIL will be so excited that you are willing to swap houses with them. I'll let them know right away.' Then sit back and watch how fast they backpedal.
WiseOwlPoker
NTA. Gonna assume you worked likely long and hard for the home you own. SIL is being ridiculous. Family can suck sometimes. Good luck and all the best.
Nervous_Ad5411
Hey, thanks for chiming in. You hit the nail on the head there. I busted my a** for years to earn and own this house. And let me tell you, my sister-in-law's got some wild ideas if she thinks I'm just gonna hand it over. It's my blood, sweat, and tears that went into making this place mine, and I'm not about to let it go just because she wants a bigger space for her clan. NTA all the way. Cheers!