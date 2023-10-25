Man says 'I told you so' after daughter fails at tiling bathroom. 'I'm not fixing it.'

Telling someone no when they expect your help or support can be supremely awkward, but sometimes it's necessary.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his daughter "I told you so" after she messed up her bathroom. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my daughter I told you so and I am not fixing it even though it will cost her thousands to fix?"

My son pointed me to this website. I have a 26-year-old daughter named Ava. We helped her put a down payment on a house and she is changing things in the home. I have told her so many times to hire a professional if it is not a DYI project. I have had to fix so many of her projects and I put my foot down telling her I will not help from now on.