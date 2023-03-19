Man says wife's 'cynical' attitude is rubbing off on kids; punishes them for it. AITA?

"AITA for implementing a pessimism tax?"

I (35M) am a very cheerful person by nature. I went through a lot of sh*t in life, and I struggled a lot, but throughout it all, I managed to keep an even temperament. I am an optimist by nature, and I always try to maintain a cheerful and bright outlook on life.

My wife (34F) is the opposite. She tends to get angry easily, and is more cynical and jaded than me. We get along well for the most part, but she tends to always predict the worst. She always thinks about things that could go wrong, and never really appreciates what we have.