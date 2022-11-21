Man calls wife's teen sister 'spoiled,' says he 'never liked her'; she cries. AITA?

I’m 30, my wife is 34, and her sister Alexa is 19. We got married two years ago but we’ve known each other for a long time. My wife’s parents live abroad and they have a business there. 11-12 years ago they sent Alexa to the US to live with my wife and get her education. My wife is basically her only parent. She does everything for Alexa.

I’ll be honest. Alexa is a brat who honestly gets on my nerves. It’s like she exists to make my wife’s life miserable. She’s arrogant, rude, entitled, nasty. She constantly broke rules and none of her teachers ever liked her. She refused therapy. I’m amazed at the patience and kindness my wife has because the girl was a nightmare. The second Alexa went to college we got married.