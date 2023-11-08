Man secretly reports niece's social media after sister ignores his safety concerns. UPDATED.

The internet is not a safe place for kids, and yet the world of social media trends strongest among teens and pre-teens looking to fit in. Because of this, allowing your kid internet independence while trying to protect them can feel like an impossible duality.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for reporting his niece's social media accounts in order to protect her. He wrote:

"AITA for nuking my niece's social media accounts?"

So, a couple of weeks ago I (M35) had my sister (F39) and her family (including Niece, F11) over for a barbecue. We had a pretty good time, with the exception of Niece who was pretty much constantly on her phone recording Tiktoks. Slightly annoying but ultimately not my kid, not my problem. I've talked to my sister a while ago about being careful what Niece is putting online, protecting her identity etc.