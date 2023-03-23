Man called selfish for demanding brother visit more during his wife's doctor residency.

A lot of people imagine they'll raise families near their siblings and share exciting adult milestones along the way. The idea of baby nieces and nephews playing and being friends is picturesque, and the hard and often isolating work of parenthood feels less so when you have a family member nearby.

However, life often doesn't end up how we imagine it, and the demands of jobs and partners can often pull the lives of siblings apart even if that's not the intention. Accepting this without pointing fingers or lashing out can be incredibly difficult.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for insisting his brother and sister-in-law visit more despite her busy life as a resident doctor.

He wrote:

AITA for insisting my SIL to visit us more when she is a busy resident doctor and she says she can't?