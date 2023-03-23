Man called selfish for demanding brother visit more during his wife's doctor residency.

A lot of people imagine they'll raise families near their siblings and share exciting adult milestones along the way. The idea of baby nieces and nephews playing and being friends is picturesque, and the hard and often isolating work of parenthood feels less so when you have a family member nearby.
However, life often doesn't end up how we imagine it, and the demands of jobs and partners can often pull the lives of siblings apart even if that's not the intention. Accepting this without pointing fingers or lashing out can be incredibly difficult.
He wrote:
AITA for insisting my SIL to visit us more when she is a busy resident doctor and she says she can't?
My SIL (married to my brother) is a resident physician who works 60-80hr weeks and frequently works 1 or both days of the weekend. Her residency is a 7hr drive from where me, my husband and my baby girl (1.5yr old). My brother and I were always very close growing up and even lived in the same apartment and later same city.