Man shares story of stepfather 'stealing' fiancé; turning family against him. UPDATED.

From Reddit/TrueOffMyChest...

"My stepdad turned my family against me."

My dad passed when I was 15. Him and my mom weren't all that close by that time, so while it hit me hard, she wasn't as fazed as you'd expect. I joined the military when I was 17, and in my first year out of the house my mom remarried. I never really vibed with him, just had different personalities and such.

He would often make snide remarks and tell me to, "man up," about any inconvenience I'd be upset about. This led to spats between us, and I was often just as at fault as he was for these disagreements, though it never got too serious.