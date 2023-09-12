Man shuts down sick mom's demands they reconnect, 'my in-laws take priority over you.'

Setting boundaries with parents can be incredibly difficult, particularly if your relationship with them is radically different than your siblings'. But finding the boundaries you need as an adult is crucial if you're going to live a healthy emotional life. Even if that means getting into conflicts to enforce them.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his mom that his in-laws will always take priority over her. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my sick mom I will always prioritize my in-laws?"

My mom has 8 kids, I'm the 4th. She was a crap mom. She always seemed to hate me in particular. I think its because I look exactly like my Dad (not in the picture). Another thing that happened was when I was 16 our house burned down. We had to move into a family friend's basement.