Man shuts down nosy SIL at dinner after she pries about childhood trauma. UPDATED.

Shutting down people's invasive questions can be awkward, but it's what you've got to do sometimes.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his nosy SIL that she's not entitled to his trauma. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my nosy SIL she's not entitled to my trauma?"

Background; I (34M) am married to my husband (36M) and we recently celebrated our 7 year anniversary. I adore my husband's family. They're so lovely and warm to me. I came from a very different place, none of which I remember fondly. A lot of the things I went through have left me with severe emotional and psychological trauma that I'm in therapy for and have been for about 4 years now.