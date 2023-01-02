Man skips sister's child-free NYE party; gets called 'rude,' 'ahole,' and 'dog hater.'

Last week I hosted Christmas for my family. I (33M) have a 2 year with my wife. Every year its at my sister, parents, or my house and it rotates every year. One of us hosts Thanksgiving/Christmas/New Years. In the last year my sister, who is vocally child free, got a dog. I love my sister, but we are very much opposites.
When I had my kid it changed our relationship a bit. She tolerates (her words) my son. She has never watched him, i've also never asked. My son is present at all family functions, this annoys my sister.
My sister has turned into your classic dog mom. World revolves around the dog type. I do not own dogs, and really don't want to be around them. I don't want them in my house. Well my sister wanted to bring her dog to Christmas, and I said no.