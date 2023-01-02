Man skips sister's child-free NYE party; gets called 'rude,' 'ahole,' and 'dog hater.'

AITA for skipping New Years Eve at my child free sister's?

Last week I hosted Christmas for my family. I (33M) have a 2 year with my wife. Every year its at my sister, parents, or my house and it rotates every year. One of us hosts Thanksgiving/Christmas/New Years. In the last year my sister, who is vocally child free, got a dog. I love my sister, but we are very much opposites.

When I had my kid it changed our relationship a bit. She tolerates (her words) my son. She has never watched him, i've also never asked. My son is present at all family functions, this annoys my sister.