Man snaps at dad after he announces engagement months after mom died, 'we're not coming.'

Everyone handles grief differently, and that can create major emotional clashes during times of loss.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for being furious at his dad and refusing to attend his wedding. He wrote:

"AITA for being furious with my father and refusing to go to his wedding?"

I (27M) have 2 siblings, (24F) and (20M). We used to belong to a family of 5, but sadly our mother passed away from cancer earlier this year. It has been tough for all of us, but has been especially hard on my younger brother who is currently in college. He failed 2 semesters in a row this year due to difficulty coping with this situation and is on the verge of being suspended.