Man snaps, tells estranged brother's new wife she's married to a 'deadbeat parent.'

It's incredibly hard, if not impossible to wake someone up from the dreamy image they've created of their partner. In most cases, it's not relevant or helpful to tell someone their partner's flaws, but there are certainly exceptions.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his brother's wife the truth about him. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my brother's wife she has no business interfering in things that have nothing to do with her?"

My brother is a deadbeat dad to two of his kids, his oldest two sons. He abandoned his ex and went out of his way to make sure she didn't get child support out of him. By the time his oldest would be old enough to start figuring s#$t out she moved so they could have a fresh start and not have to worry about possibly finding out how much he didn't want to be their dad.