Man snaps at estranged grandparents when they ask him to care for his dad's new kids.

When you grow up with a manipulative family, then you eventually grow immune to their tactics. After years of navigating emotionally calculating dynamics, you develop a sixth sense for BS.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his estranged grandparents he doesn't care if their younger grandparents are in foster care. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my estranged grandparents I don't care if their grandkids are in foster care?"

I'm (26m) married to my wife (26f) and we're expecting our first baby. I'm estranged from my paternal side of the family after my father's affair on my dying mom and their willingness to try and defend his actions. While mom was sick he left me to do more caring for her while he was screwing someone else.