Man snaps at parents after they tell him to not 'allow' stepsister to have guys over.

Sibling solidarity is the best wedge you can form against nosy family members.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his parents off after they inquired about his stepsister's love life. He wrote:
I (24m) got my own place last year. More recently my step-sister (24f) moved in with me. It's been great having her here, we get along great (something we already know), she pulls her own weight and plus living on your own can be pretty depressing sometimes so that helps.
I don't have any rules here for her since I want her to treat it like her house too. None of that "my house, my rules" s#$t a lot of people play, I hate it. Last weekend she had a guy over. Our other sister (15f) video called us (we video call every night or two) and heard someone and must of told our parents after the call because my mum mentioned us having guys over and how that's dangerous last time I saw her.
Now my mum, dad and brother (22m) are calling and texting pestering me to not allow my step-sister to have guys over. I basically only texted back "eat s#$t, _____ is a f#$king adult and can have who she wants over her own house." AITA?
cleo-banana wrote:
NTA. 24? I’m 24. If my parents tried to tell me what to do in my own house I’d simply laugh. They can cry about it in their own house.
And OP responded:
Hard not to find it a bit funny they are trying to tell 24 yo what to do. I think they are under the illusion that since this "isn't her house" they still have control over her.
elpardo1984 wrote:
NTA, seems like your parents are weirdly overbearing and treat your brother like the golden child as he’s the only cis male in the family so they’ve pushed their AH traits on to him too. Ultimately as long as you’re looking out for each other while you live together, f#$k them and the horse they rode in on.
And OP responded:
Yep, golden child turned out just like them. Btw I am cis too, just gay.
Isadore_Ratcliffe wrote:
NTA. I can see why she wanted to move away from them and in with you. Info: is there any reason it would be dangerous for her? Does she have any intellectual incapacity? (Example: We have a family friend whose 30-year-old daughter is intellectually disabled and gorgeous. She looks like a model and has the mental capacity of a 13-year-old. She does have to be monitored.)
CustardHead5471 wrote:
Grown-a$$ woman… parents asking her other grown-ass adult son to prevent her from having boys over. 😂😂😂 I just can't with this… the fact that your 22-year-old brother agrees with them is even more hilarious. Jeez, I wonder why she moved in with you and not stayed with them. Good for you to not be hypocritical because I am sure the man don't have rules like that 😂
Clearly OP and his stepsister aren't the AHs here, their family needs to chill.