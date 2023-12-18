Man snaps at parents after they tell him to not 'allow' stepsister to have guys over.

Sibling solidarity is the best wedge you can form against nosy family members.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his parents off after they inquired about his stepsister's love life. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my parents to eat s#$t when they asked me to not let my step-sister have guys over anymore?"

I (24m) got my own place last year. More recently my step-sister (24f) moved in with me. It's been great having her here, we get along great (something we already know), she pulls her own weight and plus living on your own can be pretty depressing sometimes so that helps.