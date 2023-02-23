Man snaps and calls his sister-in-law 'stuck up b**ch,' brother gets furious.

In a perfect world, we'd all harmoniously get along with our sibling's spouses.
But we don't live in a perfect world, we live in a flawed world where all of us are just little anxious weirdos with our own personality preferences and triggers. This of course means, we just might butt heads with a sibling's partner here and there.
However, there's a big difference between butting heads and blowing up an emotional landmine.
He wrote:
AITA for telling my brother’s wife that she is a stuck up b*tch?
Context: This involves me (25), my brother, (32m) and his wife (27f).
When my brother met his wife five years back, all of us were very welcoming. But soon it was clear that she wasn’t at all interested in being a part of the family. Over the past five years, she’s come to our family get-togethers like 6-7 times.