Man snaps and calls his sister-in-law 'stuck up b**ch,' brother gets furious.

In a perfect world, we'd all harmoniously get along with our sibling's spouses.

But we don't live in a perfect world, we live in a flawed world where all of us are just little anxious weirdos with our own personality preferences and triggers. This of course means, we just might butt heads with a sibling's partner here and there.

However, there's a big difference between butting heads and blowing up an emotional landmine.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for calling his sister-in-law a "stuck up b**ch" because of the way she avoids the family.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my brother’s wife that she is a stuck up b*tch?

Context: This involves me (25), my brother, (32m) and his wife (27f).