Man snaps at sister after she 'jokes' about dead baby, 'you'll never see our son.'

Dark humor only works if there's a punchline, and the person making the joke is intimately connected to the dark topic. Otherwise, what some people call "dark humor" can just be a veil for cruelty or insensitivity.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for snapping at his sister over a joke she made at a family gathering. He wrote:

"AITA for 'ruining the family gathering' over a 'joke' my sister made?"

For some context, I (28M) and my wife, Claire(25F) are expecting. Claire is currently 8 months pregnant, our son being expected to be born in November 2023. This isn't our first pregnancy though. Claire got pregnant two years ago, but the day our daughter was born, she passed away. This crushed us both mentally, especially for my wife.