Man snaps on uncle who crashes housewarming BBQ, kicks him out, family watches in horror.

One of the most frustratingly common ways people enable bad behavior is by saying 'Oh ___ is just like that.'
While everyone has flaws that are part of their personality, there's a big difference between accepting someone's quirks and enabling straight-up awful behavior. Stepping out of line to call out this dynamic can cause rifts in a group, but it's the only way to cut through the BS.
He wrote:
AITA for telling my 'brain damaged' uncle that I don't give a s**t what other people put up with and that in my house he can be polite or leave?
My uncle (53) is a complete a**hole. He is vulgar and rude. He positively delights in being as offensive as possible. My grandmother says it's from a brain injury when he was young. I have never seen proof of this. My dad 50 has put up with this his whole life. When I asked him about it he just says that is the way his brother is and always has been.