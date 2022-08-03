Man asks if he's wrong to speak Italian to dunk on rude Italian-American family.

Italiano: la lingua piu' bella del mondo! (the most beautiful language in the world)

At least, that's what I told all my Italian professors and my husband's grandmother every chance I get. My husband is from a typical Italian-American family: the food is amazing, everyone is proud of their heritage, but only the older members still speak the mother tongue. But does not speaking the language make you any less Italian?

For one man, the answer wasn't so simple. After meeting his girlfriend's intensely macho Italian-American family (hard relate), he felt the need to flex his own Italian background. But he worries that he may have gone too far, so he came to Reddit to ask:

AITA for speaking Italian to my GF's rude Italian American family and embarrassing them?