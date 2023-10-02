Man storms out of 'intervention' for relationship with estranged sister, cuts off mom.

There's nothing quite like an emotional ambush to make you want to cut someone off forever. Regardless of whether it's well-meaning or in bad faith, being forced to face someone you've cut contact contact with by a "mediator' can be a horrible experience.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for leaving during an intervention his mom held. He wrote:

"AITA for leaving during an intervention I never agreed to?"

This happened on Friday. I'm so beyond upset right now and have gone NC for the immediate future with my Mom. My (36 M) sister Jane (34 F) have no relationship. She's my sister by blood only. I'll try to be as unbiased as possible here, but she did some pretty crappy things when our Father died.