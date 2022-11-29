Man asks if he was wrong to take some family photos without Goth stepchild.

My (M 30s) family grew up taking a big family Thanksgiving picture that is used for Christmas cards. I kept the tradition going with my family. We host Thanksgiving every year and its always around 20+ people. Most family we hang out with are from my wife's side since mine are pretty scattered around.
The past pictures were fine, but some tended to wear pajama-type outfits (mostly pj pants and a t-shirt) to Thanksgiving. No big deal to me, but the picture was mixed, with mostly nicely dressed people and then a random few in pajamas.
This year I texted each family and asked them to have a nice but casual outfit for the picture, but feel free to dress however they want the rest of the day. I even said jeans and a nice shirt is okay for the picture.
So on the day of Thanksgiving my wife's cousin Sarah's family arrived, and they have 3 step children. Two were dressed in pajamas, but had a change of clothes. Sarah goes up to me and says please don't be mad. A second later, the oldest Sam (NB 14/15) came dressed in a full goth outfit, chains, black makeup, and spiked dyed hair.