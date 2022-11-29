Man asks if he was wrong to take some family photos without Goth stepchild.

"AITA for not allowing my cousins step child in the family photo?"

My (M 30s) family grew up taking a big family Thanksgiving picture that is used for Christmas cards. I kept the tradition going with my family. We host Thanksgiving every year and its always around 20+ people. Most family we hang out with are from my wife's side since mine are pretty scattered around.

The past pictures were fine, but some tended to wear pajama-type outfits (mostly pj pants and a t-shirt) to Thanksgiving. No big deal to me, but the picture was mixed, with mostly nicely dressed people and then a random few in pajamas.

This year I texted each family and asked them to have a nice but casual outfit for the picture, but feel free to dress however they want the rest of the day. I even said jeans and a nice shirt is okay for the picture.