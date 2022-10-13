Man takes in son of brother with cancer; wife says she's not 'equipped' to help.

My husband (37) took his nephew (12) in after his dad (my husband's brother) was diagnosed with cancer. He told me that his nephew would be staying with us til his dad completes his chemo treatment. I agreed although he did not consult me about it first. but I told him that he'll be his responsibilty not mine.

He asked me to explain why and I told him it's because 1. He didn't consult me before taking his nephew in, and 2. I'm not equiped nor experienced in taking care/being committed to child care. I still have to cook and clean obviously. He said it was fine and that he'd be taking care of him on his own.