Man tells Christian brother he doesn't love his gay daughter; calls him 'braindead.'

My (43M) brother (43M) has a difficult relationship with his daughter (25). His wife comes from a conservative christian church, and when they got married after he got her pregnant, he pretty much drank their flavor-aid. Lo and behold when she's 17 his daughter comes out as a lesbian.
This was an awkward situation to say the least, and it ended up with her living with our parents for the rest of high school, and them paying for her college. I tried to be a safe space for her, because she's a great kid with a bright future ahead of her and her now-fiance is basically already my other niece.
In the past two years, he and his wife have tried to reconnect with her. They've been attending family therapy, and seem to have made some progress in getting over their dumb fairy tale hangups over her being gay. A year and a half ago my son (16) also came out.