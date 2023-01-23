Man tells Christian brother he doesn't love his gay daughter; calls him 'braindead.'

AITA for saying that my relationship with my son is more important than my brother's relationship with his daughter?

My (43M) brother (43M) has a difficult relationship with his daughter (25). His wife comes from a conservative christian church, and when they got married after he got her pregnant, he pretty much drank their flavor-aid. Lo and behold when she's 17 his daughter comes out as a lesbian.

This was an awkward situation to say the least, and it ended up with her living with our parents for the rest of high school, and them paying for her college. I tried to be a safe space for her, because she's a great kid with a bright future ahead of her and her now-fiance is basically already my other niece.