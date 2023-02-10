Man secretly tells son/nephew the truth about his biological parents. (UPDATE)

wfthrowaway8513:

My wife got pregnant when we started dating at 16. We decided to give the kid up for adoption once she had him. It was a tough decision, but we weren’t ready to be parents at 16.

My older sister had just gotten married and found out she had infertility. So, she proposed the idea of adopting our son. That way we could still be involved in his life and watch him grow up. My wife had him by c-section and my sister has raised him since. We agreed that none of us would tell him until we all agreed he was old enough to understand it.