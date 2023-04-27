Man asks if he's wrong to tell wife and SIL to leave his grieving brother 'the f alone.'

There's a lot to unpack here, so buckle up.
My(32M) older sister and mother passed away in a car crash when I was 14. As a result, my brother(29M), who was 11 at the time, and I became very close. He's my main confidant, and vice versa. He's a very sensitive person, and both of us have always been very family orientated. I like to thank my dad for that.
5 years ago, my niece, Samantha passed away from SIDS at 3 months old. My brother was the SAHP, (as am I). The only thing that seemed to get him through that was his wife, my SIL, and the fact that she promised him that they would try for another child again someday.
I always thought it was a strange promise, but it's my SIL's business, and it became a sort of therapy for him. My SIL asked him not to talk about it, so he would call me. At first, it was almost every day after Samantha passed that one of us would call each other and just talk. For a while, he would often talk about Samantha and I would just console him.