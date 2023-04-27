Man asks if he's wrong to tell wife and SIL to leave his grieving brother 'the f alone.'

'AITA for telling my wife and SIL to leave my brother the f**k alone?'

There's a lot to unpack here, so buckle up.

My(32M) older sister and mother passed away in a car crash when I was 14. As a result, my brother(29M), who was 11 at the time, and I became very close. He's my main confidant, and vice versa. He's a very sensitive person, and both of us have always been very family orientated. I like to thank my dad for that.

5 years ago, my niece, Samantha passed away from SIDS at 3 months old. My brother was the SAHP, (as am I). The only thing that seemed to get him through that was his wife, my SIL, and the fact that she promised him that they would try for another child again someday.