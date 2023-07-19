Man 'undermines' uncle and lets 'problem cousin' move in, family is divided. UPDATED 3X.

We all know the trope of the 'black sheep' in the family.

It's a loaded term that denotes a unanimous exclusion of one family member, sometimes for actual 'bad behavior.' But more often than not because they have different ideals or dare to speak up about their feelings in direct ways.

Needless to say, when one family member breaks rank to support the 'black sheep,' it can cause emotional mayhem.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for taking in his teen 'problem' cousin, and thus, stirring up drama around family events.

He wrote:

AITA for taking in my 'problem cousin' and cancelling family events?