Man wants pregnant wife to apologize to his mom for crying during dress shopping.

My mom and wife have a bad history, lots of issues, but I think it simply boils down to they do not like each other. If they were not family they would never speak, and neither of them cope well with it well. In the past I've stood up for my wife every time my mom was catty.

My wife is currently pregnant and my mom is planning a wedding, so great, more tension. Now I fully acknowledge I f**ked up here, but my wife has been feeling pretty down lately and I felt she needed to get out.