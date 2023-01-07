Man says only stepdaughter has to buy her own food. 'Because she's the vegan.'

It's not easy to be different from the rest of your family. Say you're the only child from the previous marriage, or you're the only one who doesn't eat meat. On Reddit, one stepfather insists it's only the latter that led to a new rule he's implemented. His wife's not buying it. But her daughter might have to.

AITA for requesting my vegan stepdaughter pay for her vegan-specific groceries?

My [34M] wife [36F] and I have three kids together, plus my wife has a daughter [16F] from a previous marriage. My wife’s ex is in my stepdaughter's life, but not active nor financially supportive whatsoever. Both wife and I work full time.