Man won't let in-laws see grandchild, they track him down and demand the baby.

I ended up cutting off contact with them 4 years ago because of all of that, though my wife kept talking to them. We ended up talking it out with her parents when we had our child two years ago. Trying to let bygones be bygones and not have awkwardness around the kid.

For our 5th year anniversary, we decided to go to Japan to celebrate, and have my mother watch the child while we were gone for a week and half.

Then, when my wife’s parents found out, they got upset and said they don’t trust my mom watching our kid because she was a drunk (they have only met my mother twice, and the one time was at my wedding where she got drunk during it).