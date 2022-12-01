Man called 'cruel' and 'selfish' for not loaning wife's family money for Christmas.

My (f25) family is huge. Holiday time is when they all gather together and have a huge celebration. Unfortunately, mom and dad got into medical debt and lost money on multiple surgeries in the past months.
As a result they said they could not afford to have a decent Christmas celebration which is devastating since all of our relatives wanted to come to celebrate both Christmas and their health improvements.
Dad came up with the suggestion to borrow money (3 thousand dollars) from my husband (m32). My husband's family are well off, but my husband is dependent on himself and rarely asks them for help. He has a savings account to start investing in the land his father left him. He's been saving for 3 years now.
I brought up my dad's suggestion to my husband and he refused saying he didn't have that kind of money, but I pointed out how he has a savings account with over 7 thousand dollars. He said sorry, but he needed it to fix and invest the land to be able to change his job and work less hours because the land will be a source of an income once invested in.