Man called 'cruel' and 'selfish' for not loaning wife's family money for Christmas.

"AITA for calling my husband selfish for not lending my family money to be able to afford christmas?"

My (f25) family is huge. Holiday time is when they all gather together and have a huge celebration. Unfortunately, mom and dad got into medical debt and lost money on multiple surgeries in the past months.

As a result they said they could not afford to have a decent Christmas celebration which is devastating since all of our relatives wanted to come to celebrate both Christmas and their health improvements.

Dad came up with the suggestion to borrow money (3 thousand dollars) from my husband (m32). My husband's family are well off, but my husband is dependent on himself and rarely asks them for help. He has a savings account to start investing in the land his father left him. He's been saving for 3 years now.