AITA? Dad's weird investment has ex furious; 'you stole our son's birthday money'

Consider this a Wu Tang remix: cash rules everything around your child's birthday party. When a father asked for cash instead of gifts for his son's 10th birthday, what he did with the proceeds caused a kerfuffle with his ex-wife. He took to Reddit's "Am I the A**hole" to ask:

"AITA for 'stealing' my child’s birthday money"

Last week it was my (36M) son’s 10th birthday. We threw a big party for him with lots of extended family on both sides.

Both me and my ex-wife (35F) have very large families and since my son is older now, I instructed them to gift money rather than lots of toys that he wouldn’t use.