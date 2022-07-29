Man asks if he's wrong for skipping sister's wedding shower to be with pregnant wife.

If you had to choose between being a guest at your sister's wedding shower or staying with your pregnant wife in the hospital, which would you choose? The choice is easy, right? Well, believe it or not, some entitled brides would consider this a-hole behavior.

That's the situation Reddit user u/East_Two_7825 recently found himself in. When he rushed his pregnant wife to the hospital, he assumed his family would understand he obviously couldn't make it to his sister's wedding shower. His family did not understand. In fact, it was just the opposite, they freaked out.

Now he's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for going to the hospital instead of my sister's wedding shower?"

He writes:

I feel like so much of our families are divided that I don’t know who is wrong and who is right.