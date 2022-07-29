Man asks if he's wrong for skipping sister's wedding shower to be with pregnant wife.

That's the situation Reddit user u/East_Two_7825 recently found himself in. When he rushed his pregnant wife to the hospital, he assumed his family would understand he obviously couldn't make it to his sister's wedding shower. His family did not understand. In fact, it was just the opposite, they freaked out.
He writes:
I feel like so much of our families are divided that I don’t know who is wrong and who is right.
For context my wife Lacey (32 F) and I (37 M) have been trying to conceive since she was in her late 20s and me in my early 30s. My wife had a VERY hard time conceiving and I feel blessed that she wanted to continue trying despite her struggles and am happy to say that we have a baby on the way!