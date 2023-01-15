Man's brother steals his GF; mom says he wants him to be best man at their wedding.

AITA for not backing my family after my wife giggled at their news? Updated 3x.

I 27m have a beautiful wife Amara 26f. Anyway onto the situation that happened a week ago...

When i was 17 I had a girlfriend who cheated on me for my brother, we were together since kindergarten, even though our relationship was fake in elementary school and middle school we decided to make it official in high school, but after a year of making it official my brother tells me that she and him we’re seeing each other behind my back

I was extremely hurt especially since my parents knew but they thought the relationship was still a playful one even though I told them the news first