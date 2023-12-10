Man's family demands paternity test prove baby is his; GF's family is furious. UPDATED

My family is still against him stepping foot in their house so we ended up meeting at a park to walk around. He apologized again and told me that the test was done so his family could trust me and willingly be apart of our daughter’s life.

Though I admitted that I had no intentions of letting them be around her till they at least they apologize to me. This heated him up and he began screaming claiming that as her father I had no right to keep her from his family no matter what they did. I disagreed though, advising him that if they couldn’t respect me they had no reason to be apart of her life.