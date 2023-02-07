Man's fiancé leaves his 10yo daughter home alone; brings her 'stone cold takeout.'

"AITA for arguing with my fiancée after she left my child at home and took only her kids on an outing?"

Backstory, my fiancée and I have been together for about 4 years. She has two kids (12f, 15f) with shared custody. It’s an odd arrangement, she has them Jan-June. Early September, she moved into our house. My daughter ‘Charlie’ is 10. For the record, up until recently she has been an amazing mother figure to Charlie.

Our first issue was back in November as we discussed bedroom arrangements. She felt her eldest should have a room of her own while living here 6 months out of the year. That would cause Charlie to bunk with her youngest. I however did not allow it because that would encroach on Charlie and likely cause her to feel alienated in her own home.