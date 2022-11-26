Man's sister demands child he raised back; he says 'daughter belongs to him.'

"AITA for refusing to give my daughter back to her biological mother?"

To avoid confusion, my daughter, Milly (14) is biologically my niece.

So what happened was, years ago when Milly was about 3, my sister/her mom, Laila (38) left to work in another country, leaving Milly in my (44M) care. Milly's father died before she was born. Laila had promised to send money for me to take care of Milly and that'd she'd call and visit as often as she could until she could take Milly to live with her permanently.

After she left, she called probably 3 times in the first two months and then went awol. For years I'd tried to find out what happened and assumed the worst, only to hear from one of her friends a couple of years later that she got married to someone else and has an entire new family.