MIL accuses woman of 'ruining Thanksgiving' by sitting on husband's lap for dinner.

I (f, 28) have been with my husband "Shaun" (m, 33) for 2 years, Married for 5 months. Most of his family are decent people but his mom can be a little of a passive-aggressive and tends to criticize me a lot. Shaun sees it as "her still not getting used to me being around," but IDK because she treats his ex "Julissa" good.
MIL says that Julissa has been around the family for age and her past with Shaun never affected her relationship with her. Fine, I never minded her attending every holiday and being around til yesterday.
We had Thanksgiving dinner at my MIL's house. Shaun went there before me and when I arrived it was already dinner time. Everyone was seated and I saw that all chairs were taken. I asked MIL why she didn't save me a seat and she said "sorry," and that one of her granddaughters decided to show up last minute and the chair was taken.