MIL accuses woman of 'ruining Thanksgiving' by sitting on husband's lap for dinner.

"AITA for sitting on my husband's lap during Thanksgiving dinner because all chairs at the table were taken?"

I (f, 28) have been with my husband "Shaun" (m, 33) for 2 years, Married for 5 months. Most of his family are decent people but his mom can be a little of a passive-aggressive and tends to criticize me a lot. Shaun sees it as "her still not getting used to me being around," but IDK because she treats his ex "Julissa" good.

MIL says that Julissa has been around the family for age and her past with Shaun never affected her relationship with her. Fine, I never minded her attending every holiday and being around til yesterday.