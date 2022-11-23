Woman says MIL can eat her Thanksgiving food or not come. Husband calls her 'petty.'

This year I (32F) am hosting Thanksgiving at my house and I have been working all month on coming up with the menu and testing all my recipes. I am so excited to share my cooking with my family and my husband (35M), who has been supportive and helpful through all the planning and prep-work

Well today my husband dropped the bombshell on me that his MIL wants to bring her own dinner to eat when she comes over. I asked him why she would need to bring her own food when I will have more than enough here. He just made excuses saying I know how his mother is a "grade A picky eater" and she won't "like" anything I have prepared.