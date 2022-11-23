Someecards Logo
Woman says MIL can eat her Thanksgiving food or not come. Husband calls her 'petty.'

Andrew Pierson
Nov 23, 2022 | 11:43 AM
This year I (32F) am hosting Thanksgiving at my house and I have been working all month on coming up with the menu and testing all my recipes. I am so excited to share my cooking with my family and my husband (35M), who has been supportive and helpful through all the planning and prep-work

I have bought all the ingredients and I have a beautiful variety of dishes planned (both traditional and a few unique additions).

Well today my husband dropped the bombshell on me that his MIL wants to bring her own dinner to eat when she comes over. I asked him why she would need to bring her own food when I will have more than enough here. He just made excuses saying I know how his mother is a "grade A picky eater" and she won't "like" anything I have prepared.

Sources: Reddit
