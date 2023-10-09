MIL tells DIL she wasn't invited on apple-picking trip because of her weight. 'AITA?'

NTA. There needs to be balance. Beth needs to bow out of things that too physically taxing for her, use mobility aids so that she doesn't hold up the entire group and not complain when others opt not to spend most of the activity time waiting on her.

When you do include her on things, hopefully you choose things that don't require much walking and when you do need to leave her, don't cave to her whining. Tell her you love her and you'll meet back up in 20 minutes or rotate who gets to sit with her.

I think her attitude more than her weight is going to keep her excluded. And I hope her 8 year old isn't being left out too.

And hiseoh8 said: