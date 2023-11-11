'MIL told daughter Santa isn’t real, so I told her God isn’t real.' UPDATE

She started crying even harder when the door was shut on her. As justified as we are, this was really hard to watch. I don’t know how the legal system works to be honest, but I’m hoping we can request that she be put into a mental health facility as opposed to a jail so she can receive the help she very clearly needs.

We also filed for a restraining order against her and we took her name off the pick up list at school.

My husband's siblings have reached out to us and are completely horrified by what happened, and all said in their own way that they never expected things to escalate like this. While it was annoying to have it come to this before having their support, it is refreshing to have everyone on the same page about this finally.