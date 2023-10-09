Woman kicks out MIL for making sexist comments about her kids. 'AITA?' UPDATED

You should have discussed kicking her out when he came home? Why? Did he want to help?

grabbit33 said:

I feel bad for your son that just wanted to join in.

The woman has since posted this UPDATE to the story:

My husband came home and took the twins to pre-school, when he came back home I asked him if we could talk about what had happened. He said he believed what I said happened, he was very quiet throughout the whole conversation.

I told him I didn’t agree with her views and that I didn’t want her around any of the kids, I then proceeded to tell him pretty much everything she’s done. He asked me why I hadn’t told him sooner and I told him I wanted to avoid all the drama.