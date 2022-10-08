MIL tells wife it's her fault she's having a girl; wife says MIL needs 6th grade bio.

I (28f) have been married to my husband Cam (32m) for two years, and we’ve been together for 4 in total. He was a friend of my older brother, so I’ve known him even longer.
Cam and I decided to try for a baby, and now I’m currently 20wks with our first. When we told my MIL the news, the first thing she mentioned was that every woman in the family had a son before they had a daughter, so she thought the baby would be a boy. Cam and I told her we didn’t care what we were having, we just wanted a happy and healthy child.
Well I’m having a girl, and we informed my MIL of this earlier in the evening. Cam and I weren’t onboard with the idea of a huge dramatic gender reveal so we just decided to go with casual announcements. MIL immediately seemed upset at this and she told me that next time I need to try harder to give my husband a son.