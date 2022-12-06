Woman's MIL tries to kick her out of the house; she says 'it's my name on the deed.'

"AITA for telling my dad's wife I own the house she lives in?"

My (29F) dad married a woman named Maria a year ago after dating for 4 years. My dad wanted to buy a larger house for them to live in, but couldn't afford it without selling the home he lived in at the time, which is a unique property that he dearly loves.

Although I now live abroad, I like the area he lives in and my husband offered to buy a house there that my dad and Maria could live in. My dad agreed to this on the proviso that we not tell Maria that it wasn't him who paid for the house. This made no difference to me so I agreed and the house they live in is in my name, and they live there. I never planned to tell her.