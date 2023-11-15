Mom asks BIL for $100 a week to watch kids, he calls her 'lazy' for long maternity leave.

Setting a boundary with an entitled family member can detonate the family group chat into a flurry of conflict.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for refusing to babysit her niece and nephew anymore. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to continue to babysit my niece and nephew?"

My (35F) husband, Dustin (42M) and I have three kids, all boys ages 7, 5, and 8 months. My brother Chris (37M) and sister-in-law Rachel (33F) have two kids 4F and 2M. I’ve taken an extended maternity after my most recent delivery due to some complications and won’t be back at work until after the new year. My husband went back when our little one was 4 months.