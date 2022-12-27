Mom breaks down door 'screaming like a harpy'; teen says she's 'bothering his movie.'

A mom posted a story to Reddit about going full mama bear mode:

"AITA for removing the door to my son's room indefinitely?"

throwawaysonsdoor writes:

Yesterday while I was making lunch I heard a really loud sound, as if the ceiling was falling or a bookshelf had fallen.

My husband (41M) and daughter (17F) were out, the only other person in the house was my son (16M). I was pretty sure he was in his room, which is at the opposite side of the house from the kitchen, so while making my way there I checked every room and everything seemed in order.

I knocked on my son’s door and called his name, no answer. I must have knocked/called 3 times before trying to open the door which was locked.