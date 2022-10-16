Girl loses it with mom after catching her kissing boyfriend's dad.

So my boyfriend (m20) and I (f19) have been dating for 4 years now. He was in 10th grade and I was in 9th when we got together. My parents and his always knew about our relationship. We actually lived near each other when we were younger and went to the same kindergarten.

Now, his father was a single father for a long time and my parents got divorced 3 years ago.

Three weeks ago I got home (since my university is in the same city I still live at home), and I saw my mom and his dad kissing. It's an understatement to say that i was shocked. Like wtf are you doing?