Mom checks baby camera, catches MIL trash talking her, gets told she was 'snooping.' UPDATED.

There's nothing that ruins your trust quite like catching someone talk about you.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for "snooping" on her baby camera and catching her MIL in the act of talking about her. She wrote:
AITA? My MIL was helping my husband with our baby. I got a notification on the baby camera in his crib & checked on it. When I opened it, my MiL was talking about me to my husband (he was standing up for me of course).
She was lying, to my husband, about a conversation her and I had. I confronted her about what she said and she is mad I was “snooping.” AITA?
Not_really1010 wrote:
NTA the usual DARVO where deflect is the first step to avoid the issue. Deny, attack, and reverse the victim and offender in the situation.
OP responded:
I haven’t heard that acronym used before & now I recognize a pattern of behavior.
Jayman694U wrote:
NTA for certain OP. Your MIL sounds like a real piece of work!
SwyngDeLong wrote:
You checked footage of your own camera in your own house, right? If so you have every right to snoop, MiL can suck eggs. NTA.
TangledUpPuppeteer wrote:
NTA. Snooping is defined as trying to find out about someone’s private affairs. If she felt this conversation was a private affair, she should have done it… privately. In her home when your not there. Her logging into your camera without permission and viewing what it’s recorded is “snooping.”
You logging into your own camera that you set up and have a password for because you intended to view it, is known as “monitoring your home.” Hand her a dictionary, tell her to look up “snooping,” “lying,” and “unwelcome.” Then ask her what those three words have in common in relation to this single event.
EDIT: FYI I opened the camera because she told me “the baby cries all the time” so I was checking to see if he was crying. I can tell what is wrong with him based on his cry. She was in the middle of a lie about me when I pressed volume on. I did not linger. I heard the lie and immediately contacted my husband.
Clearly, OP is NTA here.