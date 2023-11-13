Mom checks baby camera, catches MIL trash talking her, gets told she was 'snooping.' UPDATED.

There's nothing that ruins your trust quite like catching someone talk about you.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for "snooping" on her baby camera and catching her MIL in the act of talking about her. She wrote:

"AITA for “snooping” on my baby camera?"

AITA? My MIL was helping my husband with our baby. I got a notification on the baby camera in his crib & checked on it. When I opened it, my MiL was talking about me to my husband (he was standing up for me of course).

She was lying, to my husband, about a conversation her and I had. I confronted her about what she said and she is mad I was “snooping.” AITA?

People had lots to say.

Not_really1010 wrote: