Mom 'no longer willing to live with' 14yr-old daughter who 'genuinely hates me.' AITA?

Hi! Kid who got sent to boarding school here! SEND HER.

My parents sent me away cause we were having interpersonal problems (NOTHING like your daughter’s issues, ours were legendary power struggles. Military parents + kid who discovered that no one can actually MAKE you do anything at an early age… anyways).

My dad presented the boarding school option to me at 13 and I was given 2 choices. Go to a school in the state or go to one 800 miles away. I chose the further one.

I wanted to get away just as much. We visited once over Christmas break and by the return after new years I was enrolled. We needed to be apart. It was the absolute best thing that could’ve been done.