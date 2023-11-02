Mom tells daughter it's 'lazy' to let dishes soak too long, they get in argument. UPDATED 2X.

Few things can dredge up ire as quickly as a disagreement over the dishes. Whether you're a married couple, siblings, roommates, or a parent and child, differences in dishwashing philosophies can launch a thousand verbal wars.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her daughter she was being lazy about dishes. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my daughter that 'this needs to soak' translates to I’m too lazy to wash this?"

Just like the title says, last night my (52F) daughter (30F) and baby granddaughter were over for I made an oven-baked macaroni and cheese. We took up our plates and I put the leftovers in a container and immediately filled the pan with hot soapy water and we sat down to eat.