Mom forces daughter to pay for repairs after she ruins stepsister's quinceanara dress.

No one likes to feel left out. It's only natural to want to be included and considered, but that doesn't justify lashing out at people over those feelings. If anything, lashing out only creates a self-fulfilling prophecy of isolation.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her daughter she needs to get a job to pay back the cost of her stepsister's dress. She wrote:

"AITA for making my oldest pay back a 3,000 dollar dress she ruined?"

My oldest (Bethany 16) has a step sibling (Maria 14 almost 15). Bethany and I are white while my husband and Maria are Mexican descent They have been in each other lives since they were 6 and 7 and overall the relationship is good until recently. Maria's quinceanera is coming up and my husband and his ex wife took her to get her dress. The dress and alliterations came to around 3000 dollars.