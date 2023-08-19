Mom gives daughter same name as her aunt, outlaws all nicknames. AITA?

Emma didn't name her after me, and said she just liked the name. Fair enough.

Now that they're living with us and I have to use her name a lot more, it has just felt weird to me to call her by the same name I go by, and it's also gotten confusing.

I've started calling my niece 'Special K' as a nickname. She loves it and thinks it's cool, and calls me 'Auntie C'.

Emma brought it up to me in private and asked that I stop calling her the nickname. She said it comes off as disrespectful and that the nickname is not her name, and that she gave her her real name for a reason.